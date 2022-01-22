GILSUM — The company bearing the badge of a badger has announced a brand refresh after 25 years in the personal-care products business.
The W.S. Badger Co. — better known as Badger Balm or simply Badger — has modernized its logo, developed a tagline and unveiled new packaging for its line of reef-friendly mineral sunscreens.
The company’s co-CEO, Rebecca Hamilton, said the brand refresh helps convey Badger’s dedication to delivering products that use high-quality natural ingredients while also better reflecting the company’s deep commitment to creating a healthier world.
The new tagline for the business is, “cultivate good.”
“What that means is that we don’t just want to be a company that when we purchase a product we mitigate the harm that it does,” Hamilton said. “We want to be a company where when we purchase a product it has a net good for the world.”
Badger was founded in 1996 by Bill Whyte, a carpenter whose hands would crack while working in the frigid New England winters. The original balm created by Whyte, a simple mix of beeswax and olive oil, helped his hands so much, he built a company around it.
Hamilton said that Badger has not undergone any substantial change in branding since Whyte, her father, founded the family enterprise. The business, though, has grown significantly over the years to include more than 100 products.
In the coming months, Badger will roll out new art across its entire line of personal-care products — from face, lip, hair and body products to bug repellent and outdoor protection.
The sunscreen line, which makes up a little more than 50 percent of the company’s sales, was the natural place to start because the sunscreen industry has shifted in recent years and Badger wants to set itself apart, Hamilton said.
When Badger first came out with its mineral sunscreens in 2005, they were among the only mineral sunscreens on the market. But as the potential harms of chemical sunscreens have come to light in recent years, mineral sunscreens have become more widespread, the co-CEO said.
“For people who are looking for the absolute safest sunscreen and one that they can trust will be safe and effective, we have a unique product that is an incredibly simple four ingredients,” she said. “We felt like the packaging we had didn’t represent that, the simplicity of the product, the purity of it.”
The sunscreens, which Hamilton said use formulas that are safe for coral reefs, will now be packaged in containers with illustrations of the whales, sea turtles, pelicans, fish and corals of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
In 2020, Badger SPF 40 and SPF 50 sunscreens were tested by the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory and earned one of the first Protect Land and Seas Certifications, designating the products as free from ingredients and contaminants shown to harm coral reefs. With the rebranding, Badger is also releasing a new SPF 50 Adventure Sort in an infinitely recyclable tin.
“It’s not only something that is going to protect you, but it is also going to be safe for the environment as well,” Hamilton said of the sunscreen.
Rachel Hudson, a wildlife illustrator from London, who Hamilton said had never created art for packaging before, was hired to do the illustrations for the product line. (Coincidentally, Hudson was also a member of the Badger Trust, a London-based conservation group, Hamilton said.)
“My goal is to capture the essence of a species or a wild place, because that’s when people can form a connection with that particular species,” Hudson said in a news release from Badger. “My ethos evolved from a deep love of wildlife formed in childhood and enriched by studying anthropology of art and indigenous societies that live more closely with nature, and later working in conservation alongside ecologists and environmental campaigners.”
Hudson’s imagery — which represents animals in their natural ecosystems and creates a fun but realistic depiction of the magic found in nature — helps Badger connect with its environmental mission, Hamilton said.
In addition to manufacturing reef-friendly sunscreen, Badger has made a public commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and has transitioned the New Hampshire manufacturing facility to 100 percent solar power, she said.
Badger is a certified B Corp, an official designation for a for-profit corporation that is driven both by mission and by profit. The company landed a spot on B Lab’s 2021 “Best for the World: Environment” list, which honors companies from around the world with the highest score for positive social and environmental impact, and was also recognized with a 2021 and 2022 Real Leaders Impact Award from Real Leaders magazine.
From a focus on regenerative agriculture to working to create a zero-waste manufacturing facility with intensive recycling and reuse programs, Badger aims to lead on environmental issues, Hamilton said.
“It’s a journey; nobody is perfect right now,” she said. “It’s something we aspire to.”
While Badger has worked with outside consultants for the rebranding, the family business has nonetheless worked together as a family and been thoughtful and intentional every step of the way, Hamilton said. The new font that spells out the brand name Badger is a particular example of that, as it is based on Whyte’s handwriting.
“My father started the company with sort of that original spark,” Hamilton said.
While the rebranding is “shifting a lot of the things he created, I wanted to acknowledge his touch in all of the products [and] having his handwriting gives it a little bit of a more personal transition,” she said.
Finally, the new Badger logo, which features the company’s namesake animal, has a sleek, modern look but also attempts to “represent all the badgers we have had on every piece of packaging over the years,” Hamilton said.
While a biodiversity of animals will replace the badger on the front of much of the company’s packaging, the new Badger logo will remain somewhere on every product, the co-CEO said.
“We tried to create a badger that looked kind, that had a bit of an aspirational feel, that had all of the best characteristics,” she said. “We wanted to create a clean, simple badger that felt like where we are going.”