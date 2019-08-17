Question:
In the middle of a major renovation, my contractor disappeared, leaving the work half done. I already paid her for most of the work. What should I do? —Shuyong
Answer
When dealing with any renovation, you want to make sure that your contract is as specific as possible and includes deadlines and time frames. Your payments mustn’t get too far ahead of the work. Make sure that the payment schedule is tied to performance.
Before signing the contract, you need to do your homework on the contractor. Check the state’s licensing website to make sure she is licensed, and the court’s website for lawsuits. Finally, thoroughly search the web for complaints.
Now that your contractor is not returning calls or working, you will need to document the issue. Write down everything you remember and take lots of photographs. Send a certified letter demanding the work completed or money refunded. If there is no response, complain to the appropriate agencies.
If you received a notice in the mail from any of the material suppliers, call them to make sure they were paid. You will still owe them the money for the supplies even if you already paid the original contractor for the same thing. The same goes for any subcontractors that may have worked on the job. This is why you always make sure that the subcontractors and suppliers are paid before making a progress payment to your contractor.
Once you are sure that your contractor is gone for good, you will need to find someone to finish the job. If your former contractor has not skipped town, you may be able to take her to court to get reimbursed for the expenses and trouble she caused you.
This is where you will be glad you wrote everything down and took all of those photographs since you will be able to explain the problem to the judge easily.
Question:
My villa is about half paid off. My cousin is my next of kin and should get my home and bank account. What happens to my home when I die? — James
Answer
If you want your cousin to get your home when you die, you should draw up a will that leaves it to him. Your will should be properly drafted, signed, witnessed, and notarized so that you do not leave a problem for your cousin instead of your villa. If you are unsure how to do this, you should consult an experienced professional for your options.
After you die, your cousin will need to go through the probate process with the assistance of an attorney. Once complete, your cousin will be the new owner of the villa.
Most mortgages contain language requiring any new owner to pay off the loan immediately, including when the new owner gets the home because of the death of a relative.
In my experience, most lenders will not force this as long as the payments are made on time, along with all of the other requirements, such as insurance and tax payments being handled. However, your lender could “call” the loan at any time, so your cousin should look to refinance the property in a loan in his name, especially while interest rates are still favorable.
Your cousin can also decide to sell your villa. As the new owner, he has all of the choices available to any property owner. He would list the property with an agent and proceed like any other sale.
Planning for your eventual demise can be a disturbing task, but make things much easier for your loved ones when they are dealing with your loss.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He frequently consults on general real estate matters and trends in Florida with various companies across the nation.