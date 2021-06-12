Registration for Radically Rural, a two-day national summit on issues of concern to small cities and towns, has opened with early-bird discount pricing for both in-person and online attendees.
The event, Sept. 22-23, is offering $20 discounts off the normal online attendance price of $69 and the in-person admission of $149 through the month of June. Online registrants will receive a link to view the event remotely, while those who come to Radically Rural will gather at venues throughout Keene’s downtown for sessions on arts and culture, healthcare, community journalism, clean energy, entrepreneurship, land and community and Main Streets.
Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson announced several sponsors for this year’s event, including Franklin Pierce University/Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Savings Bank of Walpole, Cheshire Medical Center, Mascoma Bank and the Knight Foundation. More sponsors are expected and will be announced as they sign on, Dodson said.
For more information and to register go to www.radicallyrural.org