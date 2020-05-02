On Monday morning, Bedford-based Primary Bank had 200 applications for Payroll Protection Program loans ready to submit when the second round of the federal small business relief program opened. All the bank had to do was submit the applications for approval by the U.S. Small Business Administration — a process that usually takes five minutes per loan.
However, by 3:40 that afternoon, the bank had received only 20 loan approvals because the SBA computer system crashed minutes after it went live at 10:30 a.m.
“I’m extremely frustrated,” Joe Bator, executive vice president at Primary said on Monday. “We get maybe a minute and a half online in the course of an hour. We’ve been doing this all day. We get a page through, then the system goes down. But we’re still trying. We’ll be trying though the night.”
Congress last week passed, and the president signed, a bill appropriating another $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which had previously been funded to the tune of $349 million before it ran out of money on April 16, less than two weeks after it was launched. The new money was part of a $484 billion package that also replenished the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program with $60 billion.
Who benefits?
The PPP offers two-year loans of up to $20 million at 1 percent interest, and they are forgivable if at least three-quarters of the money is spent on payroll and the rest on mortgage, rent, utilities or similar expenses.
The SBA has not revealed which companies are receiving the loans, as it routinely does for its other loan programs, opening itself up to criticism after more than 50 publicly held companies revealed in routine Securities and Exchange Commission filings that they had benefited.
The program was set up for businesses with fewer than 500 employees and desperately in need of financing. But some large chains have taken advantage of a loophole that applies the 500-employee requirement to each location, rather than a company as a whole. Other companies secured loans despite holding millions in the bank.
None of these companies, at least none revealed so far, is headquartered in New Hampshire, and only two have any presence in the Granite State. Zagg, which sells mobile device accessories, has a kiosk at the Mall of New Hampshire. The company, which had revenues of $522 million, took out a $9.4 million PPP loan. The Joint Co., a national chiropractic chain with a market capitalization of $160 million and offices in Salem and Nashua, got $2.7 million.
This second round of funding was supposed to fix some of the program’s problems, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. — one of the four senators who negotiated the small business provisions of the packages — in a webinar with the Business and Industry Association.
The administration has since clarified that the program was not made for large corporations that had another source of capital.
“Sadly we saw flaws in the program and the way it was implemented,” said Shaheen, a member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. “Some of the big businesses less in need were able to get in the queue first.”
Under this latest round of PPP funding, some $60 billion — less than a fifth of the $310 billion — was to be set aside, half for organizations like the N.H. Small Business Development Center to help those that don’t have relationships with banks, and the other half for smaller community banks, which rolled out the program last time in two weeks despite all its problems.
New Hampshire banks — almost all of which are considered small by SBA standards — were able to process 11,682 PPP loans totaling $2 billion in less than two weeks.
Shaheen said they deserve “kudos” for being able to do so much in so little time.
Primary Bank, one of those small banks, processed nearly 395 loans in the first PPP round. Only a handful languished when the funds dried up, but it didn’t take long before a new round of applications poured in, especially last weekend, after the president signed the second package on Friday, April 23.
Bator said he wasn’t sure how the billions set aside will work for small banks. He just hoped that the SBA would take into account his bank’s size when determining how to distribute the money.
Another major flaw in the program, according to Shaheen, is that businesses have to spend their eight weeks on payroll before they might be ready to bring workers back.
The senator said she tried to get more flexibility into the latest package but failed. However, one of her staffers, Robert Henson, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that there is a bipartisan consensus that Congress that the next package could allow forgiveness retroactively if the eight weeks were pushed into the future.
Shaheen also said she would be in favor of requiring that the SBA reveal what companies have received PPP loans.
“We been trying to get that data,” she said. “Unless we know where the money went, we can’t fix the problems.” She said she would push for that as soon as Congress reconvenes.