BRATTLEBORO — Planet Fitness opened a new gym Thursday.
The 16,000-square-foot facility at 768 Putney Road offers 65 pieces of cardio equipment with wireless connections to all 55-inch TVs, along with strength machines, free weights and fitness training. For PF Black Card members, there is a private spa with massage chairs and tanning booths and beds.
Planet Fitness is a nationwide company known for its promotion of a judgement-free zone and the use of a “lunk alarm” in its gyms — a purple and yellow siren on the wall intended “to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted,” according to a news release.
Regular memberships are $10 per month, and through Sept. 30, people can join with no commitment for $1 down. The PF Black Card membership is $22.99 per month and includes added benefits, such as access to more than 1,800 locations across the country.
The Brattleboro gym is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More details on a grand opening celebration will be shared later, the news release says.
For more information, go to planetfitness.com.