HINSDALE — A pizza parlor has new digs in town.
A1 Pizza & Grill reopened July 16 at 987 Brattleboro Road, according to its Facebook page. The new spot has a bar.
The restaurant left its prior home down the street at 837 Brattleboro Road, adjacent to a gas station and convenience store.
A second A1 Pizza on Keene Road in Winchester is still open.
No one from the restaurant was available for comment.
For more information about the Hinsdale pizza joint, go to facebook.com/A1PizzaandGrill or call 256-3262.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff