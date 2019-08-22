The public is invited to attend the semifinal round of pitches next week from entrepreneurs vying for cash prizes.
The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene is hosting its second PitchFork Challenge, a competition in which the winning startup takes home $10,000, and $1,000 is awarded for the best business idea.
The challenge involves a series of pitches between July and September to narrow the field of applicants to the finalists, who will present live at the Radically Rural summit Sept. 19.
It’s an extension of Hannah Grimes’ PitchFork program, which coaches entrepreneurs on a quarterly basis on how to pitch to investors.
The semifinal round of pitches is slated for Thursday evening from 5 to 7 at Hannah Grimes, and the event is free.
In the business track, the semifinalists are:
*Keith McDonald of NH Tap, water purification
*Albert Diemand of Elm City Compost Initiative, curbside compost pickup in Keene
*Eddie Gomez of Drum Production, video stories for small businesses and nonprofits organizations
*Suzanna Kamphuis of TotumVos, a complete collagen dog chew
*Andrew Osterman of Patient Precise, health analytics technology
*David Tanos of TANOSTEEL, manufacturer of firearm security products
*Georgia Cassimatis of 17ROX, a nonresidential studio space for artists
And in the idea track:
*Kristin Mumford with Moove, a rural fitness gym studio
*Jerry Lettre with a business offering weather consultation
*Virginia Jordan with Derby Herbals, nutritional supplements for pets
*Glenn Letourneau with artisanal hard cider
*Brian Mazur with Glen Lake Libations, New Hampshire-brewed kombucha
*Sarah Harpster with The Collaboration Kitchen, a shared food processing facility
*Rebecca Dixon with Healing from Foods, creator of Ojoche Tostada, a super-food coffee substitute
*Oscar Heller with an app for restaurants and cafes in rural areas to offer food ordering with pick-up and/or delivery
The winners from the semifinal pitch will advance to the final round, held live during Radically Rural Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center.
The summit, co-hosted by Hannah Grimes and The Sentinel Sept. 19 and 20, focuses on the traits and challenges of small communities, and includes sessions about businesses of all sizes.
The victors will be announced during CONNECT 2019: What’s Next!, hosted Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Mabel Brown Room at Keene State College.