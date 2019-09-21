A space in downtown Keene is now home to a photographer’s collaborative studio.
Lisa Arnold of Winchester moved her photography studio from Harrisville to a yellow storefront at 7 Roxbury St., which formerly housed Yellow Clover General. The space is dubbed Lisa Arnold Photography: A Collaboration of Beauty, and she shares it with Amanda Jenkins, a consultant with cosmetic brand Beautycounter. They officially opened Sept. 6, though the studio is mostly by appointment only.
Arnold said she hopes to get more partners in the space, such as a yoga instructor, massage therapist and personal trainer. The goal is to offer all of these as a full package to her clients.
Her portrait sessions are intended to be much bigger and more personal, she said. Women would come with their sister or mother or friend, and they would enjoy a makeover and a massage, or stretch and do some yoga.
“And then I would just show you your beauty in your portrait,” Arnold said. “... Women see what they think are their flaws. That is what stands out to them.”
By enthralling her subjects in a space that’s fully dedicated to making them feel as beautiful as they are, she explained, she can better capture their true selves with no guard up and no pretense.
Along with her portrait sessions, Arnold also works with businesses to create a personal brand in collaboration with social media strategist, and she plans to host events outside of photography centered on empowering women.
For more information, go to lisaarnoldphotography.com or email Arnold at lisa@lisaarnoldphotography.com.