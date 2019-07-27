PETERBOROUGH — CASA of New Hampshire announced that Peterborough resident Sue Chollet has joined its board of directors.
Chollet, who has a background in education and psychiatric nursing, is among seven new members to join CASA’s board of directors in June, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Sue has extensive experience in serving on a wide range of boards as well as engaging in many community activities ranging from serving as chairman of Peterborough's Master Plan Steering Committee to serving on and chairing committees with New Hampshire Public Radio and the Endowment for Health. She also served many years on the Professional Conduct Committee at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
CASA of New Hampshire is a statewide nonprofit that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers to advocate in court on behalf of the best interests of abused and neglected children. Information: www.casanh.org.