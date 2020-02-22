PETERBOROUGH — A local handyman has become his own boss.
“My father and I worked together a lot as I was growing up, and it’s always been a dream of mine to own my own business,” Nicholas Cronin said.
So he left his job with an area contractor and, at the start of the new year, launched Family Home Handyman. Based out of his Peterborough home, the business covers surrounding communities within a 45-minute drive, Cronin said, generally stretching from Milford to Keene.
Once he realized that many of the larger contracting companies overlook small home projects, Cronin said, he wanted to step in and fill that need. He offers a range of services, from repairs to window and door replacements, all the way up to the construction of full remodels.
“Really there’s nothing too small,” he said, adding that he has a Hancock home remodel in progress, too.
As of now he does the work with his father, Scott Cronin, but if business picks up, he said he might hire people and open an office in the future. The difficult part is getting a new business’ name in front of people, Cronin said, but he’s optimistic.
For more information about Family Home Handyman and Cronin’s services, go to facebook.com/familyhomehandymanNH or call 291-0756.