PETERBOROUGH — A dental practice aims to root out more plaque with a larger office, unveiled this week.
Raynor Dental held an open house Thursday evening at its newly expanded practice at 60 Hancock Road (Route 202), according to a news release from the business.
The renovated space is twice the size of the original facility, with a larger area for checking in and out, two consult rooms and 15 treatment rooms with new equipment, the release says.
The building formerly housed Nieskens & Yoe Family Dentistry, which Raynor Dental took over in August 2018. Owner Jason Raynor of Harrisville was a childhood patient of William Yoe, the release says, and the care he received in the office he now occupies inspired him to become a dentist.
After completing the bulk of construction this summer and recently wrapping up additional remodeling, Raynor Dental moved its Peterborough office from Monadnock Community Hospital to its new home.
The business has another branch on Court Street in Keene.
For more information about the new Peterborough office, call Raynor Dental at 924-3350 or email peterborough@raynordental.com.