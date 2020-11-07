Perry Family Dental Care opened its new office in Keene on Monday, less than 100 yards from its former location at 371 West St. Despite the short distance, the move brings substantial improvements for the practice, according to owner Dr. Greg Perry.
Perry initially opened the practice in Antrim in 1995. In 2014, he bought the Keene practice of retiring Dr. Dewey Miller, and in 2017 added a location in Peterborough.
He said the new Elm City office at 391 West St. has nine treatment rooms — three more than at its former location — and space to expand further. That will make it easier for Perry and the practice’s two other dentists and four hygienists to treat patients for multiple maladies during a single visit, he explained.
“Especially now, with COVID and everything, it’s just better to take care of more things at one time,” he said. “This larger facility allows us to do that.”
Perry began planning an expansion soon after opening its former 1,800-square-foot Keene location, which he said the practice outgrew, and purchased the space at 391 West St. in April 2019, according to city records. Renovations on the new 7,000-square-foot office began last November, he noted.
That construction was scheduled for completion in May but was delayed because materials could not be delivered in the early months of the pandemic, according to Perry.
In addition to offering more treatment space, Perry said he may open a dental-assistant school in the new office, as well.
“The area really could use it,” he said. “I think dental is a great profession for young people to go into ... and we just don’t have anything [in] Keene like that for people to go into.”
Perry Family Dental Care in Keene is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. New patients can call 603-357-0677 to schedule an appointment or a tour of the practice, Perry said.