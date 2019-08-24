One Keene bar is now in the hands of a man who owns another.
Todd Tousley of Keene, owner of Penuche’s Ale House for the past 29 years, said he sold the Marlboro Street bar to Jeff Barden late last month.
Barden owns Cobblestone Ale House on Main Street, according to Tousley, as well as Yankee Lanes bowling alley.
Tousley said Penuche’s has been closed while the new owner revamps the joint.
“It needed a facelift, ‘cause I had it the same way for 29 years,” he said.
He guessed it might open in early September, since the college students are coming back to the city.
Tousley still owns other Penuche’s locations, in Concord and Nashua, and said he’s glad someone can give the Keene bar the attention it needs.
Tousley reminisced on the history of Penuche’s, which he said was established in 1951 as Marlboro Street Restaurant. The second owner took over in 1968 and renamed it Penuche’s, he said, and then Tousley purchased it in 1990 and tacked on “Ale House” to change the focus.
“When I first bought it I was 27, and there were no other bars in Keene,” he said, recalling lines of patrons waiting in the rain and being the first to serve beer in a pint glass.
“It’s truly the end of an era,” he wrote in an email later, “and now Jeff can write his own history.”