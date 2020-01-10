DUBLIN — A pediatric dentist is opening an office next month.
Children’s Dentistry of Dublin is slated to launch in mid-February at 1283 Main St., according to a news release, with Nilfa Collins at the helm.
For infants up to teenagers, the office’s services will include routine dental exams, cleanings and restorative treatments. Collins plans to use laser technology to correct tongue- and lip-ties and to treat decay without needing to numb patients’ mouths, the release says. The office will also use digital X-rays to generate, in one scan, 3-D images of patients’ dental structures, soft tissue, nerve paths and bone, according to the release.
With more than 20 years of practice under her belt, Collins specializes in treating anxious children and kids with special needs, the release says. The office accepts Medicaid, MassHealth and most private insurance providers.
Collins received her degree in dentistry at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and specialized in pediatric dentistry at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, which is now part of Rutgers University.
For more information about the office or to schedule an appointment ahead of its opening, go to dublinkidsdentistry.com.