SWANZEY — The owner of a Swanzey apartment complex has put the property on the market.
Haley Park Apartments on West Swanzey Road is owned by Konover Residential Corp. of West Hartford, Conn. Vice President Greg Konover confirmed in an email Thursday that the company is looking for a buyer.
“We are proud to have owned and managed Haley Park Apartments for the past 15 years,” he wrote. “At this time, we have made the strategic decision to market the property for sale, and we hope that the marketing process will lead us to a qualified buyer and a successful transition of ownership.”
The complex comprises three buildings of about 36,000 square feet each, with a total of 90 units.
— Sierra Hubbard, Sentinel Staff