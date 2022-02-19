The owner of Prime Roast Coffee Co. in downtown Keene has been named one of six Outstanding Women in Business by the N.H. Business Review.
Judy Rogers of Keene has run Prime Roast at 16 Main St. since 1996. After becoming the owner of a gourmet grocery and kitchen store, Imports Plus, in 1988 at age 23, Rogers taught herself to roast coffee and transitioned the business into a well-loved coffee shop.
“I run my business as a team, not top down but inclusive,” Rogers said in an interview Thursday. “I feel like it’s a better work environment for everyone if we all contribute, have a say and enjoy what we do.”
She described learning to roast coffee by trial and error in the front window of the kitchen shop, then at 34 Main St., and the recession in the mid-1990s that shuttered many downtown businesses and uprooted her business to its current location as a coffee shop.
In recent years, a dedicated and established clientele and staff has helped sustain the businesses through the pandemic, she said.
Even after more than 25 years running the coffee shop and even longer as a business owner, Rogers is the company’s hardest worker, leading and motivating her team by example and making inroads with the community, according to Emily Lavigne, the manager of Prime Roast.
“She’s just so super motivated,” said Lavigne, who has worked with Rogers for 13 years. “If she doesn’t know how to do it, she learns; if it’s broken, she fixes it. She’s such a good mentor.”
The 17th annual Outstanding Women in Business Award honors New Hampshire women who have excelled, not only in their professional lives but also as leaders in their community, according to a news release from N.H. Business Review.
Rogers will be among the six honorees who will reflect on their experience as business leaders during a free webinar moderated by N.H. Business Review Associate Editor Amanda Andrews on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., the release said.