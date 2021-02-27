Owl B Crafty, a Keene-based company that offers craft kits and classes, is expanding to include a home décor retail space, Owl B Home, at 305 Park Ave., owner Vanessa Calkins said.
Owl B Home, which offers locally made gifts and other home goods, is celebrating a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release from the company.
The opening falls on the birthday of Calkins’ late mother, Rosanne Ciaramella, whose death from breast cancer in 2018 led her to launch Owl B Crafty. Since then, the business has grown into a national presence that ships more than 400 craft kits monthly and hosts online craft workshops for subscribers.
Calkins, a Marlborough resident, has also offered in-person classes at her craft studio on Park Avenue but said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to decreased demand and caused her to move more of the business online.
“So, with shifting most of Owl B Crafty online, we wanted to keep the local feel here in the community, which is why we decided to open up Owl B Home,” Calkins said.
Owl B Home is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.owlbhome.com.