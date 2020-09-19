BRATTLEBORO — A Boston-based private equity firm has acquired Omega Optical, which employs about 85 people in Brattleboro and produces custom thin-film optical filters for a variety of applications.
According to a news release from the company Tuesday, Artemis Capital Partners recently acquired Omega Optical, which was founded in Brattleboro in 1969. Artemis, founded in 2010, is “focused on acquiring and growing manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including optics and photonics,” according to the release.
“Having recently celebrated our first fifty years as a Company, we are delighted to partner with Artemis and continue growing the Company here in Vermont for the next fifty years” Omega founder Robert Johnson said in the release.
The company, now officially known as Omega Optical LLC, will continue to operate as an independent company in Brattleboro, and plans to hire additional employees in the coming year, according to Bob Mann, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing.
“It is business as usual for us on a day-to-day basis [after the acquisition], but we will be making new investments in people, processes and equipment,” Mann said in an email.
The filters that Omega Optical produces control which wavelengths of light pass through to a detector, or which wavelengths are reflected or blocked, Mann said. These devices have a wide variety of applications, including Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) devices used to detect the novel coronavirus, and other viruses, and Lidar, a laser technology used to measure distances, and which has been used in self-driving cars.
Omega Optical has also worked many special projects over the years, Mann said, including producing optical filters for the Hubble Space Telescope and the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity.
The company’s recent acquisition will allow it to keep growing and innovating, Thomas Smith, Omega Optical’s CEO, said.
“With the strategic support of Artemis, we gain critical additional resources to build on Omega’s legacy here in Brattleboro,” Smith said in the release. “We will continue to pursue further job growth and employee development and be an active member of both the local community and the greater Vermont economy.”