Keene Nutrition, an Elm City store serving energy and fitness drinks, opened last month at The Center at Colony Mill, continuing a run of health-related businesses in that plaza.
The store opened Feb. 11 at a 149 Emerald St. suite that previously housed the wellness outfit GNC, according to owner Laura Cumings. It is also next to the former location of Goulet Strength & Fitness, which moved elsewhere on Emerald Street during the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Justin Goulet told The Sentinel in an email.
Keene Nutrition offers drinks made by Herbalife Nutrition, a multi-level marketing firm based in California, including protein-packed shakes and nutritional teas, Cumings said. The store purchases Herbalife beverage products, which typically come in powdered form, and mixes them with water and other flavors, depending on a customer's order, she explained.
"Everything we offer here is super healthy and good fuel for your body," Cumings said.
Herbalife also makes protein-based snacks, probiotics and beauty products. The company has 1.5 million distributors worldwide, according to its website.
Cumings moved to Keene last summer from Mississippi, where she also ran an Herbalife-distribution business. Her husband, Michael Cumings, grew up in Antrim and Troy and still has family locally, so the couple relocated here to continue raising their two children, Laura Cumings said.
After leasing the Emerald Street suite in late October, she said, the space underwent substantial renovations, including a floor replacement, electrical repairs and repainting, before opening last month.
Cumings said business has been "steady" so far and that the store has drawn customers of all different ages.
"For not being from here, I definitely appreciate the support from the community," she said. "It’s been amazing."