Regional grocery store chains Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets this week announced plans to merge, but local shoppers shouldn't expect to see any changes.
Price Chopper/Market 32 has locations in Keene and Brattleboro, along with about 20 stores throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
"We don’t have any planned changes for stores in New Hampshire or in Brattleboro, or anywhere for that matter," Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32's vice president for public relations, told The Sentinel.
Instead, according to a news release from the companies announcing the planned merger, the move "creates a powerful alliance between the two storied independent grocery chains, as it nearly doubles their collective footprint in the Northeast."
"This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level," Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32’s CEO who will hold the same role in the new company, said in the release.
The company will maintain its headquarters in Schenectady, N.Y., and will operate nearly 300 supermarkets and employ more than 30,000 people, according to the release.