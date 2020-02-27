After 25 years in Keene, Nicola’s Trattoria will serve its final dinner Saturday night, slated to reopen this summer with a makeover and a new name.
The Italian eatery on Railroad Street is slated to be unveiled in mid-June as Granita Enoteca, according to operations director Mike Cicciarella. He explained in an email the moniker is a reflection of what the place will offer. On one hand a play on the Italian word for “granite” — a reference to the state’s nickname — “granita” is a dessert similar to what Americans might call Italian ice.
“When we open this summer, we will feature signature Italian cocktails made with shaved ice,” Cicciarella said.
The second word, “enoteca,” is essentially a wine emporium. Cicciarella said the new restaurant will have an extensive wine list curated by industry expert Maureen Downey, and the selection will be showcased in a glass wine room.
“Long story short, we wanted to fuse the ideas of Italy and New Hampshire together,” Cicciarella said, “so Granita Enoteca, which roughly translates to Granite Wine Bar, was born.”
Cheryl and Nicola Bencivenga launched the restaurant in 1997 just off Central Square and moved it to Railroad Street in 2010. The couple sold the business in October 2018 to Richard B. Cohen, executive chairman of C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. Cohen’s family owns the company, which is the country’s largest wholesale grocery supplier.
“We understand that Nicola’s has been a staple in Keene for 25 years, and we want to thank everyone for their support throughout the years,” Cicciarella said.
He moved to Keene just before Thanksgiving for his position and works alongside chef and culinary director Daniele Baliani, who began meeting with the Nicola’s team last fall and visits weekly. Baliani plans to temporarily relocate to Keene for about eight weeks to handle the restaurant’s reopening, Cicciarella said.
Raised in Rome, Baliani has worked in highly rated restaurants in Italy, France and New York City, Cicciarella said.
“[He] will deliver an exceptionally creative and authentic ‘version’ of modern Italian with classics we all love,” he added.
Most recently, they both worked at Tomasso Trattoria in Southborough, Mass.
In Keene, Cicciarella said Cohen, a long-time patron of Nicola’s and other Italian eateries, expressed his ideas for the space and gave his two directors “the creative freedom to bring it to life.”
Extensive renovations are planned for the next few months as the owners are “basically building a brand new restaurant,” Cicciarella said. Major projects include adding a new entrance from the courtyard adjacent to Main Street, removing a wall that separates the dining room from the lounge and installing a bar top that will double its seating capacity, along with overhauling the furniture, decor and color scheme.
Nicola’s current staff is staying with the business, Cicciarella said, and there will be a few additional job openings as well.
To sign up for progress updates on the renovations and the reopening, email 51railroadst@gmail.com.