As skiers head to the slopes and trails this season, they will be met with a wide variety of policies and practices, says Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, the trade association that supports 33 alpine and cross-country ski areas.
“It’s all about know before you go. Every place is doing things differently. Do the research and you won’t be caught off guard,” says Keeler. “Last year we had specific state guidance and asked people not to bring their bags inside and use their car as a base lodge. It seemed to work well, and a lot of people had fun with it, bringing carpets and chairs to set up in the parking lot.”
She says most resorts are asking for visitors to leave boot bags in their cars or check them as they are huge and can clutter the lodge. “Some areas have new ways to handle bags with check stations and lockers,” she adds. “Out west they don’t bring their bags from the car; maybe we can do that, too. Just grab what you need — the goggles, wipes, handwarmers and so on.”
Keeler says while food and beverage areas will likely be open with greater capacity, guests should plan on bringing a mask or a face covering. Some resorts are asking that people be vaccinated to access the cafeteria.
Many ski areas will also continue offering online rentals and lesson sign-ups as they allow guests to fill out everything in advance, have gear waiting and avoid standing in line. Reloadable RFID cards that can be used to pay for food and rentals and even serve as lift tickets remain popular as they allow for more contactless services as does the use of digital trail maps, though a few paper ones are around at some resorts for those who need them.
The pandemic has actually spurred the industry as people continue to seek outdoor activities. Keeler says there were 59 million visits to ski areas across the country last season, the fourth highest ever recorded. “Last year was a banner year because of fear of missing out, so sales are going strong again.” She adds that The North Face and other retailers are also seeing big demand again.
“People flocked to skiing, and we saw a lot of newbies and people returning to the sport after a long time. It is a silver lining that people are looking for ways to be active. Skiing is family-friendly fun that supports social distancing,” says Keeler. “It would be nice if people who picked up the sport stay with it. We also encourage doing things to get your kids off devices.”
With workforce challenges across the hospitality and tourism sectors, Keeler says there may be some easing within the J-1 Visa program to allow more seasonal foreign workers into the U.S. “It is looking better this year, and things are moving in the right direction. Our congressional delegation, led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, championed the cause to overcome those hurdles,” she says.