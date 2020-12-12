The N.H. Public Utilities Commission recently approved changes to the Residential Low Income Gas Assistance Program, which provides a discount to low-income Granite Staters who are struggling to afford their gas bills.
The changes are intended to better serve residential customers as they face colder weather and an ongoing health and financial crisis due to COVID-19.
The program will now provide eligible customers a discount of 45 percent on certain bill charges between Nov. 1 and April 30, 2021. Previously, the program provided a discount on a customer’s bill for the entire year. However, this change will result in a greater discount during the winter months when customers experience higher costs and will result in an overall increase in the total annual savings.
The changes were the result of a unanimous settlement between N.H. Legal Assistance, the Community Action Program, Office of Consumer Advocate and the Public Utilities Commission staff.
Residential gas heating customers of Liberty and Unitil Gas are eligible for the program if they receive or are qualified to receive benefits from a number of government-funded program, including the Fuel Assistance Program, Electric Assistance Program, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), Commodity Surplus Foods Program (for women, infants, and children), the Reduced Lunch Program and Temporary Aid to Needy Families Program (TANF), among others.