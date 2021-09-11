Bankruptcy filings in New Hampshire ticked up in August from July, but total filings this year are lower than they were in 2020 at this point, and 2020 was the lowest they’ve been in a generation.
Some 63 individuals and businesses filed for protection in August, nine more than in July and 12 more than the modern record monthly low in June, but still 13 fewer than August 2020.
So far this year, filings are averaging 66 per month, a 25 percent drop. For comparison purposes, in August 2009, there were 447 bankruptcy filings.
Filings by businesses are also down. There were four filings by individuals that included business-related debt, compared to none in July. Two businesses did file directly, the same number as July, but they were larger businesses – a defense contractor and an assisted-living facility:
Windmill International Inc., Hudson, filed Aug. 20, Chapter 7. Assets: $1,593,307. Liabilities: $1,079,000.
The Prospect-Woodward Home, dba Hillside Village Keene, fka Prospect Hill Home, Keene. Filed Aug. 30, Chapter 11 Assets: $0. Liabilities: $1,079,000.
