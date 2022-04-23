NEWPORT — At Aurora Bakery, a nonprofit bakery nestled in downtown Newport, a plan to expand its offerings means more than adding menu items. The expansion also refers to more opportunities to learn and build community.
Located at 29 Main St., Aurora Bakery provides a hands-on vocational experience for individuals with differing abilities, in which the participants work in the bakery to develop real-world life skills.
Under the guidance of Megan Walker, the bakery’s manager, the participants are taught a full spectrum of valuable life skills, from safe food handling, following recipes to customer service.
“I had always wanted to go to school to be a teacher,” Walker told the Eagle Times. “And I always loved to bake.”
Walker ended up going to culinary school, followed by business school. When developing her first business plan for a bakery, Walker wanted to incorporate her interest in education and helping others.
Aurora Bakery is the culinary component of Road to Independence, a pre-vocational training program for people with differing abilities. In addition to the bakery, The Road to Independence runs a farm program, in which participants practice skills essential to life, employment and community involvement. Through vocational experiences that include animal care, farm upkeep and operating a farm stand, the participants work on skills ranging from communication and listening to teamwork and self-awareness.
Since the bakery’s opening in 2017, the program participants have almost doubled, from about 12 to 13 participants per week initially to about 20 to 23 participants per week at present. On average each participant works about one or two times per week, usually for 90 minutes to two hours each shift.
Walker aims to individualize the learning goals for each participant. Some individuals might be working on following directions better. Other individuals may be learning to wear appropriate work attire.
Walker has also simplified each recipe to enable all participants to work more independently, such as color-coding the measuring cups to accommodate participants who cannot read.
“Every individual who comes here is different, but most of them need simple directions,” Walker explained. “But some recipes use more ingredients, so participants who have been here longer do those.”
Margaret Coulter, director of Road to Independence, said that three program participants have become paid employees.
“And that’s always been one of the goals of the bakery, to be able to offer employment,” Coulter said. “For some individuals, there’s a whole learning process in getting a paycheck, like going to a bank and learning all those new relationships.”
Currently Aurora Bakery is looking to expand its services to include a cafe for indoor and outdoor dining and a lunch menu.
This expansion will broaden the vocational experiences for program participants, including table serving and busing.
As of Monday the bakery is nearly halfway to its $20,000 crowdfunding goal for the cafe expansion.
These funds will go toward the purchase of kitchen equipment to expand menu offerings, dining furniture, outside landscaping, signage upgrades, salary support and scholarships.
An integral use of these funds will be to hire an assistant manager to oversee the cafe’s floor operations.
“Megan is [simultaneously] running the bakery and this participant program, so there are a lot of balls in the air [to manage],” Coulter said.
Aurora Bakery also relies on volunteers to help with the daily bakery operations and provide additional supervision.
Recruiting volunteers is particularly challenging, Walker said, because of the bakery’s dual function. The ideal volunteers should have a long-term commitment to the bakery, enough that the volunteers become familiar enough over time to help run the daily operation without direction.
“We love volunteers, but even with volunteers I have to supervise them,” Walker said.
Walker said that Aurora Bakery has been at times a challenge but highly rewarding career path.
“We have grown a lot in the five years we have been here,” Walker said. “And that’s been the goal, to get more individuals with differing abilities the jobs and life skills in a safe and welcoming environment.”
Aurora Bakery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about Aurora Bakery, including how to donate or volunteer, visit the bakery Facebook page, the bakery website at rti-aurora.org, or email aurorabakerynh@gmail.com.