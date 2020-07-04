WASHINGTON — The replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect Wednesday, meaning automakers have to begin grappling with a new set of trade rules as they try to remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
The trade rules by which automakers have played since 1994 are now replaced by a new pact requiring automakers to produce cars with 75 percent of parts originating from the United States, Canada or Mexico — up from 62.5 percent — within five years to qualify for duty-free treatment. The pact, known as the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, was signed into law by President Donald Trump in January.
In addition to the USMCA’s new requirements for parts, known as “rules of origin,” the new pact requires 40 to 45 percent of an auto’s content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. Vehicles not meeting the requirements are subject to a 2.5 percent duty. Automakers and other companies also have to make sure 70 percent of the steel and aluminum they use comes from North American companies.
The U.S. Trade Representative only recently released uniform rules for the trade pact that has been agreed to by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Trump administration officials expressed confidence on Tuesday that enough information has been shared with U.S. companies to ensure a smooth transition for affected industries, including automakers.
“We have done a significant amount of communications and outreach,” Brenda Smith, the executive assistant commissioner, Office of Trade, at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a press call.
Smith said automakers will have about a six-month transition period to get up to speed on the new rules, followed by six months of “informed compliance” in which regulators will keep an eye on their documentation to make sure things are in line with the new expectations. But they avoid stiff penalties. She acknowledged automakers will be in a whole new trade world, beginning on Wednesday.
“Any time you’ve trained and built processes around a 25-year set of rules, any change is going to be a challenge,” Smith said.
“We will not be in a gotcha mode, but we certainly want to make sure that industry is in compliance with the agreement,” she continued. “Generally, the expectation of the government is if you make a claim for preferential treatment, your production and content is compliant with the agreement.”
Smith said she was not worried about the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic and the international travel restrictions that have been in place in recent months would hamper companies’ ability to comply with the requirement, noting that the new rules will be phased in and a lot of the compliance documentation will be submitted electronically.
“In terms of essential workers, they’re able to cross the border,” she said. “We don’t think travel restrictions that are currently in place will impact on our ability to implement this agreement.”
In a statement, Ford Motor Co. said it has “long supported USMCA as a template for future U.S. trade agreements and are pleased that it is now officially in effect.” The company added it “will continue working closely with (U.S. Trade Representative) to ensure that its implementation spurs innovation and keeps the U.S. auto industry globally competitive.”
Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Here for America, which lobbies in Washington for the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, said in a statement the USMCA’s implementation is an important step because “an integrated North American automotive market has been key to the expansion of international automakers’ operations in the United States, who together build nearly half of all cars and trucks produced here and support over 2.4 million American jobs.”
Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist and senior director of industry insights for Cox Automotive, said automakers will be juggling a lot of competing demands between the new trade rules and the pandemic.
“The industry has so much to worry about right now that USMCA implementation is just icing on the cake,” he said. “There will likely be some issues with paperwork and documentation with the new agreement that will take time to sort out. But the industry is more focused on supply and demand issues in front of them today. Factories are trying to maintain COVID compliance and get inventory levels back to more robust levels.”