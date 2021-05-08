HANCOCK — A new business led by the recently retired Antrim police chief seeks to capitalize on the pandemic-driven rise in people buying second homes in New Hampshire by offering to keep an eye on these properties while their owners are away.
Scott Lester, 48, retired last Thursday after 13 years leading Antrim’s police department. On Monday, he started with the new HomeStead Property Watch and Management Services.
The company, owned by former Hancock DPW director Kurt Grasset, who also owns Hancock-based Norway Hill Home Inspections, will share office space with that business, Lester said, though he plans to spend most of his time on the road, visiting clients’ properties. Lester said the idea for the business came from the influx of home inspections Grasset has done for out-of-state buyers, many of whom said there are property-watch services available in their hometowns.
“There’s not as many of those companies up here,” Lester said. “So, [Grasset] started doing research and thought it was definitely something that could take off in this area.”
To begin, HomeStead will operate in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties, Lester said. Clients can schedule the company to check in on their properties as often or as infrequently as they like, after which the company will provide a written report on the status of the home.
Beyond visual inspections, HomeStead will offer services including performing light maintenance, scheduling contractors for more involved service and overseeing check-ins and check-outs for rental tenants or Airbnb guests.
Ultimately, Lester said the company aims to provide homeowners with peace of mind while they’re away, by doing things like checking pipes in the winter to prevent them from freezing or bursting.
“We just keep an eye on those functioning utilities to make sure everything stays good,” he said. “... We’d be checking it periodically so we’d find those issues and take care of them.”
These services aren’t just limited to people who own second homes in New Hampshire, Lester added. For instance, HomeStead could also check on a home when its owners go on vacation for a month or so, he said.
Cost will depend on the level of services homeowners want from HomeStead, Lester added. For more information, call 603-460-5725.