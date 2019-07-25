New England’s economic growth performance in the first quarter of 2019 was in the bottom half of the U.S., according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Massachusetts’ $581.7 billion economy was the fastest growing in the region, at 2.7 percent. It ranked No. 33 among the states.
Connecticut and Rhode Island’s economy grew at a 2.2 percent rate, the economies of Maine and New Hampshire each grew by 2.6 percent and Vermont’s economy — at $34.5 billion, the smallest in New England — expanded by 2.5 percent.
The $21 trillion U.S. economy grew 3.1 percent in the first quarter.
Economic growth measures the transactions of all goods and services.
Economic growth in Connecticut picked up speed in the first quarter of 2019, helped by its strong manufacturing sector and robust retail sales, according to the data.
Economist Don Klepper-Smith said economic performance, as measured quarterly, is volatile. A more accurate picture will emerge after all four quarters are reported, he said.
The first quarter is encouraging, but Klepper-Smith cited potential troubles such as tariffs and slowing growth that would jeopardize the economy in the coming months.