A camera store on Main Street is packing up its retail operation and focusing on film.
Monadnock Imaging has been closed — technically — for about three weeks, according to its owner, Chris Cornell of Hancock, though he said the business has still been fulfilling customer orders.
The store, he said, is undergoing a reinvention and preparing to open again under two new brands: Modern Memories and Film Geek Labs.
Under the first name, the business will continue its scanning, archiving and digitizing services. The second company is intended for what Cornell said is a new wave of young photographers interested in film, and its services will be primarily web-based.
The most drastic change is that the Main Street business is letting go of its retail camera sales and print services.
“We held on for a long time, knowing the world isn’t built for brick-and-mortar sales,” Cornell said. “... We’re feeling really positive about this. A lot of this is just about the economics of the times.”
Monadnock Imaging opened in 2007 adjacent to the transportation center on Gilbo Avenue and moved to Main Street about eight or nine years ago, he said.
Cornell added that he’s incredibly grateful to his customers over the years: “We’re really proud to have continued that long.”
He expects to open the doors again next week, with a grand reopening sometime in September.
For more information about Modern Memories, go to modernmemoriesnh.com. Visit filmgeeklabs.com to learn more about the other business under the same roof.