Sharon M. Wratchford and Susan Wyckoff have joined the Monadnock Humane Society’s Board of Directors.
Wratchford graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., and pursued a profession in financial services that spanned a 30-year career, culminating in the role of Executive Vice President of Strategic Operations for Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston. Following her retirement in 2016, she decided to pursue volunteer work to benefit one of her greatest passions — animal welfare. She began volunteering at the humane society in 2016, and has served on numerous committees including strategic planning, governance, and is chair of the development committee. Wratchford and her husband, Wes, served as co-chairs for the humane society’s annual Hair Ball fundraiser from 2018 to 2020. In September, they launched the Wratchford Family Anti-Cruelty Fund with the humane society to help provide specialized care and support to abused, neglected or abandoned animals.
The family that includes two dogs and four cats lives in Rindge.
Wyckoff has devoted her 35-year professional career in higher education to serving in campus senior leadership positions, most recently as a professor in the area of university administration at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Bay Path University. She has been a Walpole resident for eight years, and earned a Master’s Degree from Keene State College and a Ph.D. from UNH.
Wycoff brings diverse experience to the board, including strategic planning, program development and implementation, budget development and fiscal oversight, marketing, personnel management and community outreach. Wycoff and her husband Bill have adopted countless dogs and cats from shelters.