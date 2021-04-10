PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Academy of Movement Arts has added a third studio space in downtown Peterborough, moving into the former Sharon Arts Center building on Grove Street.
The 2,000-sqaure-foot space will allow the academy to add more classes and accommodate about 100 more students, for a total of around 300, Director Christina Ahern said. MAMA took over the new space, which it is calling “The Link,” on April 1, adding to its other two studios nearby, above the Waterhouse Restaurant in Depot Square.
“Just allowing us to have more space and accommodate more dancers is really helpful,” Ahern said. “I’ve wanted to do it for a long time.”
In addition to increased programming, Ahern said she plans for the new venue to host live dance and music performances, open mic nights, poetry readings, art showings and other events, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The goal, she said, is “really trying to involve the community and get people excited about coming to downtown Peterborough. ... It’ll be like a really cool black box theater, as well as a dance studio.”
MAMA will host an open house at The Link from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 1.
The Monadnock Academy of Movement Arts offers a variety of dance classes for children and adults, including ballet, modern dance, tap, jazz and hip-hop.