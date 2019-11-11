Keene’s first Main Street brewery quietly opened recently, prioritizing getting beer and grub in people’s hands over putting a sign over the door.
Modestman Brewing may still look like it’s under construction at 100 Main St. The sign for the former tenant, TD Bank, has been removed and that portion of the building’s facade painted black. No signs or advertisements indicate an active business.
At night, however, the lights inside show off the open-air space, sprucing up a warehouse vibe in sleek metal and wood decor, with plenty of seating at low and high tables.
A post on Modestman’s Facebook page Thursday lists the beers on tap, which appear to be named after music albums: “Fantastic Damage Vol. I,” an IPA; “The Blueprint,” a pale ale; “Kraftwerk,” a Kölsch; “Rasassination,” a raspberry Berliner-style Weisse; and “Center of Attention,” a New England IPA.
Modestman’s owner, Ash Sheehan, is also the proprietor of Tacqueria Odelay, just a few doors down from the brewery. He wasn’t reachable for comment over the weekend.
Sheehan said in August that he hopes to add rooftop seating in a later phase of Modestman’s development, though whether city regulations will allow it requires more research.
The brewery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, find Modestman Brewing on Facebook or call 352-7695.