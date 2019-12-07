BRATTLEBORO — A food truck will soon serve its customer in a stationary space.
Dosa Kitchen has offered mobile Indian fare for the past five years, according to Leda Scheintaub of Brattleboro, who co-owns the business with Nash Patel. The business will share part of the kitchen and seating area at the dinner-only Peter Havens Restaurant on Elliot Street, Scheintaub said, operating at different hours so the two eateries don’t use the facility at conflicting times.
The plan is to expand the menu, which is entirely gluten-free with many dairy-free and vegan options, she said. The Dosa Kitchen Cafe on Elliot Street will offer rotating soups and brunch on the weekends with dosa pancakes and waffles,
Dosas are rice and lentil crepes, Scheintaub said, a light and crispy dietary staple in south India.
She also intends to add a line of Leda’s Ladoos, which she said are “aromatic Indian sweets filled with nuts and seeds.”
Scheintaub said the food truck will remain in service for catering and events. The business is aiming for a grand opening on Elliot Street in early January.
For more information about Dosa Kitchen, visit dosakitchen.com or facebook.com/dosakitchenvt.