McDonald’s has won a huge victory in a multiyear legal battle over whether it should share responsibility for alleged labor violations in its franchisees’ restaurants, a case that posed a major threat to the franchise model underlying one of the largest employers in the world.
The federal labor board in a 2-1 ruling Thursday ordered an agency judge to approve a roughly $170,000 settlement between McDonald’s franchisees and their workers that also absolves the fast food giant from any direct responsibility as a joint employer — the central goal of Obama administration officials who initiated the prosecution. The Republican majority board’s decision signals the agency is unlikely to hold franchisers and companies that rely on contracted labor liable for labor law violations at their subsidiaries’ workplaces without strong evidence that the parent company directly controls the workers involved.
The settling of the case — which an agency judge said is the “largest case ever adjudicated” in the history of the National Labor Relations Board — also marks a significant setback for the labor movement. Worker advocacy groups and the Obama administration have backed the litigation against McDonald’s in hopes of a landmark ruling that could have been used to compel major franchisers and others bargain collectively with employees and share liability for workplace law violations.
The union-allied Fight for $15 and associated groups began filing unfair labor practice charges to the NLRB against McDonald’s in 2012, in conjunction with a protest and organizing campaign for higher wages and union rights. The charges generally alleged that McDonald’s franchisees fired and retaliated against employees for supporting union activity.
The groups argued that McDonald’s shares control over the workers in its franchisees’ restaurants, and also should share liability. The company disputed that it has sufficient say over the franchisees’ and workers in their restaurants to be considered a joint employer.
The NLRB reversed course in the case after President Donald Trump’s appointees to the agency took over. NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb paused the case just days before arguments closed in front of an agency judge. Lawyers in Robb’s office then hashed out a settlement offer with McDonald’s over objections from Fight for $15.