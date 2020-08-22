WINCHESTER — Twisted Cuts Barbershop, which opened Aug. 8 in Winchester, is a new venture into a familiar industry for its owner, Eric Mayhew.
The shop is at 116 Main St., formerly home of Burning Tree Candles, next to the real estate agency R.H. Thackston & Co.
Mayhew previously owned the Brattleboro barbershop his father founded in 1958, Harold & Son’s Family Styles, for 23 years before closing it in 2016.
He moved to Winchester a year later and began working for Harbor Freight Tools in Keene, while also cutting hair part-time. Recently, however, Mayhew wanted his own shop again.
Mayhew’s timing appears fortunate, as he says many clients are returning to barbershops after avoiding getting their hair cut professionally for several months due to concerns around the transmission of COVID-19.
“People are tired of having long hair,” he said.
Twisted Cuts has implemented a handful of safety measures, many of them mandated by the state, in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading. Those measures include requiring customers to wear face coverings, limiting the waiting area to one person at a time and cleaning haircutting stations between uses.
The shop is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayhew said he can see clients on Sunday and Monday by appointment, too.
“I understand that people’s work schedules are the same, or conflict, with my hours of operation,” he said. “My house is only 2 miles away, and if they give me a call, I’m more than willing to come down if I’m not busy.”
To schedule an appointment at Twisted Cuts, customers can call 603-903-8515 or use the booking tool on the shop’s Facebook page.