Marco Polo Garden in Keene has reopened after being closed for more than seven months due to COVID-19.
The Chinese/sushi restaurant on lower Main Street shut its doors March 29 amid the initial coronavirus outbreak, according to Sue Huang, a manager.
It reopened Saturday with limited in-person dining as well as takeout and delivery options, Huang said. She explained that Marco Polo Garden has not collaborated with food-delivery services like DoorDash, as many restaurants have during the pandemic, because it lacks the proper software to handle those orders.
Huang said the restaurant suffered financial losses due to its extended closure. She added, however, that its operations are “mostly back to normal” and that a majority of the staff has returned.
— Caleb Symons