The nation’s factories continued to rebound last month from the sharp downturn earlier this year, new data showed Tuesday.
“June, July and now August, all three months are up, so we’re moving in the right direction,” said Ernie Goss, who leads the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index. “But we’re still not back to pre-COVID levels.”
The overall index for the nine-state region rose to its highest level in two years to 60.0, up from 57.4 in July. It mirrored the trajectory in a national manufacturing report put out by the Institute for Supply Management. Its index of manufacturing conditions rose to 56 in August, up from 54.2 in July.
If conditions continue to improve as similar rates, he predicted that manufacturing could be fully recovered by January or February.
Both the regional and national reports, which are based on surveys of manufacturing executives, showed increases in demand with new orders strengthening even further in August.
But employment growth in the industry continues to struggle. In the national report, it improved slightly in August, but remained in contraction.
In the regional report, employment moved above neutral for the first time in months. But Goss noted that 80 percent of employers in the survey said they were having trouble finding and hiring qualified workers despite the high level of unemployment.
