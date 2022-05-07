The search for normal beyond a statistical model can be elusive. There’s a normal day, normal physique, normal intelligence and normal behavior. But what is the new normal or post-pandemic normal at work? Is it normal expected behavior and practice? But what is that?
It’s what people at work (executives, managers and employees) describe so that the work and management transitions are smooth, teamwork grows, results improve and a future gets defined. That says a lot, but let’s not make it complicated. Normal are expectations that are clear when moving through the various options for workspaces — whether at home, at work or hybrid. It can mean a lot of detail.
There’s pressure for new behaviors to be integrated into the new workplace. Diversity and some unexpected behaviors are part of the new normal. To be diverse and not normal isn’t pathology.
Imagine a straight line labeled “normal” on one end and “not normal” on the other. There’s also a red line in the center. What does the red line separate? Let’s go one step further and bring the two ends together. Now we have a normal circle with each end contributing normal behavior. What’s the impact of that? Behavior then becomes all shades of normal and the red line has no purpose.
Let’s get back to the new normal. The new normal is a combination of several models: Working at a physical workplace other than home, working at home, or some hybrid of both. During the pandemic there were two major models: Working at home or the office. If at home, here’s what you most likely did. You set up an efficient workspace. One that allows you to concentrate with few distractions. If possible, it’s a dedicated area that everyone knows is your workspace. You have a schedule that balances work and life. The schedule creates some normality as far as it can be predictable and efficient.
There’s flexibility in wearing clothing that’s presentable online. No T-shirt or house dress. Schedule work periods at convenient times during the day. Also include evening time after children are in bed.
Work at home can be a challenge, but less so with a reasonable and consistent (to the extent possible) schedule.
Now what are some of the concerns moving from home back to a workplace? Time to eat, dress and travel are all familiar parts of “going to work.” Add time for taking care of any children. There are other familiar amenities at 9-to-5 work. Re-establish face-to-face relationships. Especially with any new people at work. It’s OK to connect with your home to see how things are going. Try not to take too much home in the first week; get into the habit of getting work done at “the office” or other workspaces. Again, a consistent schedule is helpful working away from home.
The hybrid model may be new for more people in either direction. It’s not just a combination of working at home or office. Here we have some adjustments that can help make this model productive. Schedule work so there’s a minimum of paper reports or online reports going from home to office and vice-versa. There’s a need to organize your work carefully. There’s less flexibility and more structure. Employers can help with the adjustment.
Employers have an obligation at work to meet any reasonable employee expectations. For example, preparing for the hybrid workspace where employees have some combination of work at home and work at a physical office. What are the design implications of this mixed workspace? There’s an opportunity to redesign workspaces to accommodate managers and their teams, any new technology, the need for spaces to collaborate. And managing the expectations of any new employees and providing training space. Accommodations for the hybrid team with social media, and spaces to connect in small groups and one-on-one.
The return to an office or to transition to home require listening to what employees say are their most productive experiences, then designing that workspace for smarter growth and employee satisfaction. Are you thinking of places to lounge and relax? Places to walk and exercise only to return and enjoy a healthy lunch or snack? Good start!