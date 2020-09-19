Just over a year after opening, Mabel & Lou Boutique, a women’s clothing and accessories store, has moved from a second-floor suite to a ground-level location on the northwest corner of Central Square.
The boutique opened in July 2019 at 31 Central Square, above Life is Sweet, owner Alexis Drury said.
“We did really well up there, but when COVID came around, we kind of launched our website and broke into that a little bit more,” said Drury, a Swanzey native who graduated from Keene State College in 2016. “And we ended up doing really well, so we needed more space, and we were also ready to just be on ground level, where people can see us and we have traffic going by us.”
While the shop was shut down in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Drury said she started posting more on social media, which boosted online sales. In a matter of weeks, she said, Mabel & Lou went from not shipping online orders to sending about 150 orders per week.
Mabel & Lou moved downstairs, to 36 Central Square, about two weeks ago, and has already seen an increase in foot traffic, Dury added. The store has also been able to put up window displays, and put a sale rack outside.
Drury, who is a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School and studied management and communications at Keene State, added that the store offers a wide variety of women’s clothing and accessories for all ages, all which she hand-selects.
The boutique’s new location is the former home of Vicky Smith Artistry hair salon — which moved to Mabel & Lou’s original location on the second floor of the Central Square building.
Mabel & Lou Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The store is closed on Mondays. Fore more information, visit the boutique’s website at www.shopmabelandlou.com.