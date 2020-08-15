One of downtown’s most recognizable restaurants over the last two decades celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.
On Aug. 12, 2000, just in time for lunch, Luca and Lindy Paris, a Keene native, opened a Mediterranean restaurant next to City Hall in Central Square.
The menus have offered dishes from not only France, Italy and Spain, but from Greece, Morocco, Israel, and Portugal. Luca’s has received numerous awards including Best Restaurant in the Monadnock Region, Best Service, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Wine List, and the Windsor Brooks Award from the Chamber of Commerce for charitable contributions.
Also, Luca Paris has been a recipient of the Chef of the Year from the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association. He also appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games on The Food Network, winning his battle against three other chefs.