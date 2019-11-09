A Keene flower shop with a 75-year legacy is closing its doors.
Eric Anderson is retiring 40 years after taking over Anderson the Florist, a business his mother launched after acquiring it from someone who went into the Army in the 1940s.
Anderson began working at his parents’ business around the time they built the shop at 21 Davis St. in 1961.
Slated to close Nov. 30, the store began selling its inventory and equipment this week.
After so many decades in the business he fell in love with, Anderson, 83, said it’s well past his time to retire.
He encouraged his customers to visit In the Company of Flowers on Main Street for their future floral needs and thanked them for their continued support over the years. He recalled customers who moved away but still called him for deliveries to friends and family or stopped by when they were in town.
“If I was to do it again, I would look for those people,” Anderson said.
For more information, call Anderson the Florist at 352-4449.