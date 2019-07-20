The second annual Radically Rural summit this fall will feature “crazy good” sessions to give attendees resources and tools to help change their communities.
Hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, Radically Rural is a two-day convention, Sept. 19 and 20, that will explore the traits and challenges of small towns and cities. Last year’s inaugural summit drew more than 500 attendees from 21 states.
The summit is broken into six program tracks: arts and culture, entrepreneurship, journalism, Main Street, renewable energy and working lands.
Called the Crazy Good sessions, the third session of each track will be held Sept. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. and will focus on take-home tools and ideas that can be replicated in other communities.
For the arts and culture track, Emma Weisman, an agency relations manager with Burning Man, will lead a discussion about hosting festivals on conserved land and addressing the concerns about such large events in small communities.
In the entrepreneurship track, Elizabeth Isele, founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Experienced Entrepreneurship, will challenge the notion that an aging workforce is inherently bad.
For journalism, Tim Schmitt, a project manager with GateHouse Media, will present 50 tips to help grow a publication’s audience, from story ideas to newsroom structures.
Members of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will teach Main Street track attendees how to assess the gateway to their community and give examples of how other municipalities have revitalized their downtowns.
New this year is the renewable energy track, where Sean Hamilton of the Sterling (Mass.) Municipal Light Department and Patrick Roche, the assistant director of clean energy for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in Boston, will discuss how to reach 100 percent renewable energy goals.
And for the working lands track, several speakers will highlight financing opportunities for farmers and food producers, including the nation’s first farm-focused credit union.
For more information about Radically Rural, including details about ticket prices, go to radicallyrural.org.