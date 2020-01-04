Subaru of Keene now has an expanded service center.
Donovan Fenton, marketing manager for the Subaru dealership’s parent company, Fenton Family Dealerships, said the roughly six-month project wrapped up in early December and added about 4,000 square feet to the service department at 11 Production Ave., off Route 9. The construction tacked on six new bays for vehicles, bringing the total to 15. Express service is available for vehicle maintenance such as oil changes and tire rotations, he said.
Fenton said the company also renovated an adjacent building it owns that previously housed Monadnock Flooring, which moved to Westmoreland in March. That 7,000-square-foot structure now has a car wash and a reconditioning and rust-proof center, he said.
“We just want to be able to adequately handle our customers and provide good service,” he said.
Because Subaru is such a popular manufacturer in New England, Fenton said, it was critical to improve the service center to keep up with demand.
“You can make a same-day appointment, you can schedule when you want, there’s no wait time now,” he said. “The issue is we need technicians.”
Fenton added that the company is hiring “nonstop, always, at all locations.”
For information about job openings, go to fentondealerships.applicantpro.com/jobs. To learn more about the Subaru of Keene service center, call 439-6809.