RINDGE — A horse trainer secured her own barn this summer.
Jaffrey resident Shawna Wallace has offered riding lessons for about five years with her business WindChill Pines, but until recently, she didn’t have a home base. She worked out of a field during the summers and traveled to clients outside the area.
Then Wallace saw a Facebook post about renting a barn in Rindge and she jumped on the opportunity.
“I don’t have to worry about scheduling conflicts; I don’t have to worry about facility fees,” she said.
WindChill Pines moved to the barn on Butternut Lane off Route 119 Aug. 1, and Wallace started advertising lessons two weeks ago.
Wallace, 25, said her interest in horses sparked when she was 12. A family friend introduced her to pulling horses, which pull heavy loads on sleds.
“I got into horses after I met that person’s horses and I’ve just been hooked ever since,” she said.
She’s primarily a western trainer, teaching barrel-racing and gymkhana, a timed equestrian event. Wallace also teaches some English riding techniques, particularly hunter. In addition to riding and cart-driving lessons, she offers trail rides and rescue rehabilitation.
For more information, go to facebook.com/WindChillPines or call Wallace at 562-4976.