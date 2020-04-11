Burlington-based Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility is offering a series of webinars to help businesses deal with complications posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Three events are scheduled in the week to come. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ro9rsbx.
Tuesday: Dealing with COVID-19 Anxiety and Hope: Options for Business Resiliency, 1-2 p.m.
Thursday: VBSR Members Respond to COVID-19, 1-2 p.m.
Friday: SBA Loans — Soup to Nuts!, 1-2 p.m.
The first two webinars are free for VBSR members and $20 for non-members; the Friday event is free for members and nonmembers alike.