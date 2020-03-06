A major employer in Keene is relocating one of its offices this summer as it reduces its physical footprint in the city.
Liberty Mutual Insurance announced plans last summer to sell its building at 62 Maple Ave. and consolidate into a smaller facility. The structure occupies more than 140,000 square feet — twice the size of the entire Staples shopping plaza — and is more expansive than the insurance company’s needs, spokesperson Glenn Greenburg said last year.
Liberty Mutual offers insurance for vehicles, property, pets, small businesses and more.
About 190 people work at the Maple Avenue facility, Greenburg wrote in an email Thursday. While the majority will work remotely after the Maple Avenue building is sold, about 75 employees will move in June to the new space in the Fairbanks Plaza on West Street, home to Kohl’s and Aldi’s. Nestled in the corner of the shopping strip next to Great Clips, the suite is just under 9,000 square feet.
Aside from a facilities position that would no longer be necessary, Greenburg has said no staffing changes are expected.
Liberty Mutual has owned and occupied the Maple Avenue building since it acquired Peerless Insurance in 1999, along with the other U.S. operations of the now-defunct Guardian Royal Exchange. Greenburg said the company is negotiating with a potential buyer and hopes to complete the sale this year.
The company’s auto and home insurance sales office on Marlboro Street (Route 101) will not be affected by these changes.