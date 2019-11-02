BRATTLEBORO — A Keene shop has expanded across the border and offered a sweet deal for Vermonters.
Tracy Gunn of Munsonville owns Life is Sweet on Central Square in Keene, and she opened a second location in Brattleboro Oct. 4 at 2 Elliott St.
Called Life is Sweet Candy Store, the new shop is about a fourth of the size of the one in Keene, which supplies all of the candy, fudge and cupcakes.
“So it’s a little bit smaller scale,” she added. “It’s not as big, but it has a little bit of everything we have at the [Keene] candy store, except for the ice cream.”
A neighboring business sells frozen confections, so Gunn said she didn’t want to compete on that front.
Gunn said the building’s landlord contacted her after Windham Movement Apparel left 2 Elliott St. this summer to transition to a mobile boutique. The landlord subdivided the space, and Gunn moved in at the beginning of the month. She noted that there’s already a Life is Sweet in Vermont, so the Brattleboro shop goes by Life is Sweet Candy Store.
For more information, find the new store on Facebook or call 802-380-1000.