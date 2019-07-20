After more than 45 years in business, a stereo shop in Keene will close in the coming months as its owner prepares to retire.
Richard Levine, a Keene resident, opened Interface on lower Main Street in 1973. He sells, repairs and installs home and car stereo systems, but he also runs an online consignment store through eBay and builds specialized computers for blind people.
His interest in and knack for fixing electrical parts started early in life.
“When other kids in junior high and high school were delivering newspapers or mowing lawns, I was running a radio/TV repair business,” he said.
Now, at 75, he said it’s time to step back. Levine plans to sell as much of the store’s inventory as possible before considering liquidation, and then he’ll sell the building, he said.
He will stay open long enough to sell what he needs to, he said, but added that he’d like to retire by the end of the summer if possible.
Levine said he hopes to focus more on his inventions for people with disabilities and to enjoy his elaborate stereo system at home. “There’s lots of music to listen to,” he said.
Call 357-5040 to reach Interface.