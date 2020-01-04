A local gift shop in Keene closed at the end of the year, with plans to reopen under a new model.
Route 101 Local Goods at 661 Marlboro St. shuttered Sunday after four years, said co-owner Christopher E. Rietmann.
“This was really an experiment to see if we could develop a business to support our neighbors,” he said. “It was successful, but the reality is, people don’t need a gift every day.”
He added that “people want to support local, but it’s hard in this environment,” noting that consumers with tight budgets often have cheaper options online or with national discount retailers.
The store will reopen sometime in April or May as Mighty Moose Marts, a business that Rietmann said some people might refer to as a convenience store. The focus will be providing quality food for people on the go, he said.
Throughout the renovations and after its reveal as Mighty Moose Marts, the location will continue hosting the Bitcoin Embassy, a project Rietmann helped launch last year to educate people about crypto currency.