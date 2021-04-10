A Keene restaurant this week dropped pizza from its menu, and its name.
The eatery at 101 Key Road is now known as Brickhouse Wings & Grill, according to the business’s Facebook page. The restaurant stopped offering pizza and calzones after last Saturday, according to a social media post.
“This was a very difficult decision but we felt it was one we had to make,” the post reads. “We are excited to roll out new menu items in the near future, as well as an expanded sauce and dry rub selection for our wings.”
Restaurant management could not be reached for further comment this week.
Brickhouse opened on Key Road in 2018, shortly after Joepeanut’s House of Wings closed at the same site.